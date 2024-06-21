Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Will Mbappe start? Predicted lineups ahead of the NED v FRA Group D match

PREVIEW

France may need to plan for the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the game against the Netherlands on Friday which will likely decide who will top Group D, after its captain suffered a broken nose in the opener, while the Dutch are up against recent history.

Kylian Mbappe fractures nose, to wear mask for France’s games in Euro 2024

Mbappe went off injured in Monday’s 1-0 win over Austria and will need a protective mask when he does return to action. If he sits out Friday’s game, the Netherlands will be relieved not to have to face the French forward again.

In the Euro qualifying phase, the two nations were also drawn in the same group, with the French coming out on top in both meetings, in which Mbappe scored four goals.

The Dutch are, in fact, his favourite opponent, having netted five times in six games against them, and the first of his 47 international goals also came against the Netherlands back in 2017.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

Here are the expected lineups from the Netherlands vs France clash.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

France predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Thuram

Netherlands predicted XI (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo