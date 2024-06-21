MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs France LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch NED v FRA; Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France being played at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France training ahead of Euro 2024 match against Netherlands.
France training ahead of Euro 2024 match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France training ahead of Euro 2024 match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

France may need to plan for the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the game against the Netherlands on Friday which will likely decide who will top Group D, after its captain suffered a broken nose in the opener, while the Dutch are up against recent history.

Kylian Mbappe fractures nose, to wear mask for France’s games in Euro 2024

Mbappe went off injured in Monday’s 1-0 win over Austria and will need a protective mask when he does return to action. If he sits out Friday’s game, the Netherlands will be relieved not to have to face the French forward again.

In the Euro qualifying phase, the two nations were also drawn in the same group, with the French coming out on top in both meetings, in which Mbappe scored four goals.

The Dutch are, in fact, his favourite opponent, having netted five times in six games against them, and the first of his 47 international goals also came against the Netherlands back in 2017.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAAST INFO

When and where will the Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 match happen?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France will kick off on Saturday, June 22, 12:30 AM IST, at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 match?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website.

