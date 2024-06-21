Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record before NED v FRA Group D clash

PREVIEW
France may need to plan for the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the game against the Netherlands on Friday which will likely decide who will top Group D, after its captain suffered a broken nose in the opener, while the Dutch are up against recent history.
Mbappe went off injured in Monday’s 1-0 win over Austria and will need a protective mask when he does return to action. If he sits out Friday’s game, the Netherlands will be relieved not to have to face the French forward again.
In the Euro qualifying phase, the two nations were also drawn in the same group, with the French coming out on top in both meetings, in which Mbappe scored four goals.
The Dutch are, in fact, his favourite opponent, having netted five times in six games against them, and the first of his 47 international goals also came against the Netherlands back in 2017.
NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE ALL TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 30
France: 16
Netherlands: 11
Draws: 3
NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
