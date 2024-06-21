MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record before NED v FRA Group D clash

The last time both sides met was in the Euro qualifiers in October 2023 when France beat Netherlands 2-1.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s Kylian Mbapp and head coach Didier Deschamps during a training session in Dusseldorf.
France’s Kylian Mbapp and head coach Didier Deschamps during a training session in Dusseldorf. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbapp and head coach Didier Deschamps during a training session in Dusseldorf. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

France may need to plan for the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the game against the Netherlands on Friday which will likely decide who will top Group D, after its captain suffered a broken nose in the opener, while the Dutch are up against recent history.

Kylian Mbappe fractures nose, to wear mask for France’s games in Euro 2024

Mbappe went off injured in Monday’s 1-0 win over Austria and will need a protective mask when he does return to action. If he sits out Friday’s game, the Netherlands will be relieved not to have to face the French forward again.

In the Euro qualifying phase, the two nations were also drawn in the same group, with the French coming out on top in both meetings, in which Mbappe scored four goals.

The Dutch are, in fact, his favourite opponent, having netted five times in six games against them, and the first of his 47 international goals also came against the Netherlands back in 2017.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE ALL TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 30

France: 16

Netherlands: 11

Draws: 3

NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

13 Oct 2023: Netherlands 1-2 France (UEFA European Championship)
24 Mar 2023: France 4-0 Netherlands (UEFA European Championship)
16 Nov 2018: Netherlands 2-0 France (UEFA Nations League)
09 Sep 2018: France 2-1 Netherlands (UEFA Nations League)
31 Aug 2017: France 4-0 Netherlands (FIFA World Cup)

