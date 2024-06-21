LIVE Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 score and updates: NED v FRA; Mbappe on the bench, starting lineups, stats

- June 21, 2024 23:33Netherlands starting lineup!
Bart Verbruggen; Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries,; Jeremie Frimpong, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten; Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo
- June 21, 2024 23:31France starting lineup!
Mike Maignan; Dayot Upamencano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Ngolo Kante, Arden Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann,Marcus Thuram
- June 21, 2024 23:27Mbappe is on the bench!!!!!
- June 21, 2024 23:09Will Mbappe start? Predicted lineups and team news!
Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Will Mbappe start? Predicted lineups ahead of the NED v FRA Group D match
France may need to plan for the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the game against the Netherlands on Friday which will likely decide who will top Group D, after its captain suffered a broken nose in the opener,
- June 21, 2024 23:02Can Kylian Mbappe wear French flag based tricolour mask against Netherlands?
- June 21, 2024 22:57When and where to watch the big clash?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 21, 2024 22:20Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage and buildup of the France and Netherlands Euro 2024 clash!
