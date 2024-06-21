MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 score and updates: NED v FRA; Mbappe on the bench, starting lineups, stats

NED v FRA: Follow the live score and updates from the Euro 2024 Group D clash between Netherlands and France.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 23:56 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE COVERAGE of the Euro 2024 Group D clash between Netherlands and France being played at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

  • June 21, 2024 23:46
    Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask?

    Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask in NED v FRA Euros match?

    Kylian Mbappe was seen wearing a mask against Netherlands in the Euro 2024 Group D clash at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

  • June 21, 2024 23:33
    Netherlands starting lineup!

    Bart Verbruggen; Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries,; Jeremie Frimpong, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten; Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

  • June 21, 2024 23:31
    France starting lineup!

    Mike Maignan; Dayot Upamencano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Ngolo Kante, Arden Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann,Marcus Thuram

  • June 21, 2024 23:27
    Mbappe is on the bench!!!!!

    Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe not starting in NED v FRA Euros clash?

    Kylian Mbappe did not feature in France’s starting lineup against Netherlands in its second match of Euro 2024 Group D being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

  • June 21, 2024 23:09
    Will Mbappe start? Predicted lineups and team news!

    Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Will Mbappe start? Predicted lineups ahead of the NED v FRA Group D match

    France may need to plan for the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the game against the Netherlands on Friday which will likely decide who will top Group D, after its captain suffered a broken nose in the opener,

  • June 21, 2024 23:02
    Can Kylian Mbappe wear French flag based tricolour mask against Netherlands?

    Euro 2024: Can Kylian Mbappe wear French flag based tricolour mask against Netherlands?

    Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during France’s 1-0 win against Austria in Euro 2024 and will wear a protective mask for the remainder the tournament.

  • June 21, 2024 22:57
    When and where to watch the big clash?

    The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    Where can you live stream the Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 21, 2024 22:20
    Match Preview!

    NED vs FRA, Euro 2024: France aims to continue recent superiority over Dutch, with or without Mbappe

    France may need to plan for the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the game against the Netherlands on Friday which will likely decide who will top Group D.

  • June 21, 2024 22:20
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage and buildup of the France and Netherlands Euro 2024 clash!

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Kylian Mbappe /

France /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jumpers Shaili and Eldhose shocked as World Athletics marks Slovakia’s Jumps Fest results as ‘uncertified’
    Stan Rayan
  2. R. Ashwin: Street cricket made me the person I am today
    Abhishek Saini
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 score and updates: NED v FRA; Mbappe on the bench, starting lineups, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Andy Murray to have back surgery, still not ruled out of Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, Quinton de Kock second after ENG vs SA Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LIVE Netherlands vs France match in pictures, Euro 2024: Mbappe wears black mask, NED v FRA real-time gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe wearing a black mask in Netherlands vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Austria keeps round of 16 hopes alive after 3-1 win against Poland
    AFP
  4. Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Mbappe not starting in NED v FRA Euros clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Ronaldo deserves to play for Portugal, insists coach Martinez
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jumpers Shaili and Eldhose shocked as World Athletics marks Slovakia’s Jumps Fest results as ‘uncertified’
    Stan Rayan
  2. R. Ashwin: Street cricket made me the person I am today
    Abhishek Saini
  3. LIVE Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 score and updates: NED v FRA; Mbappe on the bench, starting lineups, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Andy Murray to have back surgery, still not ruled out of Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, Quinton de Kock second after ENG vs SA Super Eight match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment