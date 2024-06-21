LIVE Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024 score and updates: NED v FRA; Mbappe on the bench, starting lineups, stats

When and where to watch the big clash?

The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

Where can you live stream the Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 match?

The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.