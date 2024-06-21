Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Netherlands vs France Group D match?

Kylian Mbappe’s France will face Netherlands in its second match of Euro 2024 at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. on Saturday (June 22, 12:30 AM IST).
Anthony Taylor of England is the main referee for the match. He will be joined by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn as the assistant referees.
Stuart Attwell of Englanf will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE
Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)
Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick (England) and Adam Nunn (England)
Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (England)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Fedayi San (Switzerland) and Marco Fritz (Switzerland)
Fourth official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India takes on Bangladesh, eyes to maintain winning momentum
- Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Lionel Messi starts for La Albiceleste in ARG v CAN
- Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PER v CHI Group A clash
- Paris Olympics 2024: Shreyasi included in Indian shooting squad after ISSF approval for quota swap
- Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of PER v CHI Group A match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE