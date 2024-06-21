Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Netherlands vs France Group D match?

Kylian Mbappe’s France will face Netherlands in its second match of Euro 2024 at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. on Saturday (June 22, 12:30 AM IST).

Anthony Taylor of England is the main referee for the match. He will be joined by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn as the assistant referees.

Stuart Attwell of Englanf will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE