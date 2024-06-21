MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Netherlands vs France Group D match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
English referee Anthony Taylor in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

English referee Anthony Taylor in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kylian Mbappe’s France will face Netherlands in its second match of Euro 2024 at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. on Saturday (June 22, 12:30 AM IST).

Anthony Taylor of England is the main referee for the match. He will be joined by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn as the assistant referees.

Stuart Attwell of Englanf will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)
Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick (England) and Adam Nunn (England)
Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (England)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Fedayi San (Switzerland) and Marco Fritz (Switzerland)
Fourth official: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

