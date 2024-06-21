Kylian Mbappe did not feature in France’s starting lineup against Netherlands in its second match of Euro 2024 Group D being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during France’s 1-0 win against Austria in his opening match of the tournament.

He sustained the injury in an aerial collision when his face struck Kevin Danso’s shoulder. Images showed Mbappe’s nose was bloodied and swollen as he was subbed off mid-game.

He was taken to a hospital in Dusseldorf and the France’s Football Federation confirmed the extent of the injury.

“He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately,” it said in a statement. “A mask will be made so as to allow the number 10 of the French team to consider resuming competition after a period devoted to treatment,” the statement said.

Mbappe has not been ruled out of the squad yet but he is available to come off of the bench.