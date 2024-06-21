MagazineBuy Print

Halle Open: Alexander Zverev outlasts Arthur Fils to reach semifinals

Zverev had to battle back to beat 20-year-old Arthur Fils 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 in 2 1/2 hours on Friday for a spot in the semifinals of the Halle Open.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 23:02 IST , HALLE, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AP
Germany’s Alexander Zverev in action against France’s Arthur Fils.
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action against France's Arthur Fils. | Photo Credit: FRISO GENTSCH
infoIcon

Germany’s Alexander Zverev in action against France’s Arthur Fils. | Photo Credit: FRISO GENTSCH

Alexander Zverev was hoping for shorter matches on grass. Think again.

The No. 4-ranked Zverev had to battle back to beat 20-year-old Arthur Fils 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 in 2 1/2 hours on Friday for a spot in the semifinals of the Halle Open.

Zverev, still in search of his first grass-court title, wanted to make quick work of opponents after some marathon sessions at the French Open, where he lost in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

READ | Jordan Thompson and Lorenzo Musetti reach Queen’s Club semifinals

“After the French Open, I was hoping on grass I would play a bit quicker and not play for two-and-a-half, three hours every single match, but I’m continuing what I always do,” Zverev joked.

The second-seeded Zverev needed three sets to get past qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round then eliminated Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.

Zverev, who has won 22 tour titles, next faces Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-4.

In the other quarterfinals later Friday, No. 1 Jannik Sinner faced Jan-Lennard Struff before Zhang Zhizhen played Christopher Eubanks.

