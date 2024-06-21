MagazineBuy Print

Andy Murray to have back surgery, still not ruled out of Wimbledon

Murray had suffered the injury during his second-round match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the Queen’s.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 23:55 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Andy Murray looks on during a press conference.
Andy Murray looks on during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP
Andy Murray looks on during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP

Andy Murray will have an operation on his back on Saturday — nine days before the start of Wimbledon — after being forced to pull out of Queen’s earlier this week.

The 37-year-old Scot, aiming to make a farewell appearance at the All England Club, where he is a two-time champion, has not been ruled out of the grass court Grand Slam, which starts on July 1.

Murray managed just five games before a back injury forced him to withdraw from his second-round match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the Queen’s warm-up event in London on Wednesday.

“Andy is having a procedure on his back tomorrow (Saturday),” said a statement from Murray’s management company. “We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible.”

The former World No. 1, who plays with a metal hip, struggled from the start of his match against Thompson and said afterwards he had a feeling of weakness in his right leg and had lost coordination.

Asked about his prospects of competing at Wimbledon, he added: “Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back but it’s all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career.

“I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side.”

Murray underwent minor back surgery in 2013 and following a first-round loss at the recent French Open said he would need treatment to address soreness.

The three-time Grand Slam champion only returned to competitive action in May after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.

He is due to play singles and doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon before potentially ending his career at the Olympics in Paris. He is a two-time gold medallist in singles.

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Wimbledon

