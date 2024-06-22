MagazineBuy Print

Halle Open 2024: Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach semifinals

Germany’s Struff unleashed 18 aces and saved 16 of 18 break points but still went down to a 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3) loss to the Italian.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:17 IST , Halle Westfalen, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jannik Sinner in action against Jan-Lennard Struff during the men’s singles quarterfinal of the Halle Open tennis tournament.
Jannik Sinner in action against Jan-Lennard Struff during the men’s singles quarterfinal of the Halle Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner in action against Jan-Lennard Struff during the men’s singles quarterfinal of the Halle Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number one Jannik Sinner survived a serving barrage from Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the semifinals of the Halle grass-court tournament on Friday.

Germany’s Struff unleashed 18 aces and saved 16 of 18 break points but still went down to a 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3) loss to the Italian.

“It was a very tough match,” said Sinner. “I had chances in the second, had chances in the third, but couldn’t use them. I just try to accept these kind of challenges.”

Sinner will face either China’s Zhang Zhizhen or Christopher Eubanks of the United States for a place in the final of the tournament, a key warm-up for Wimbledon which starts on July 1.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev edged closer to his first grass-court title with a come-from-behind victory over Arthur Fils in his quarterfinal.

French Open runner-up Zverev, the world number four, came through 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 against his French opponent.

The 27-year-old, a two-time finalist at Halle, becomes the first man since Roger Federer in 2019 to reach back-to-back semi-finals at the tournament.

“After the French Open, I was hoping on grass I would play a bit quicker and not play for two-and-a-half, three hours every single match, but I’m continuing what I always do,” said Zverev.

Zverev will take on 2022 champion Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final.

Poland’s world number nine defeated Marcos Giron of the United States 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 on the back of 42 winners, including 11 aces.

