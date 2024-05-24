MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Sabalenka spurred on by Swiatek’s dominance

Sabalenka and Swiatek, who have consistently been in the top two of the WTA rankings since January 2023, have met 11 times in the past three years, with the Pole winning eight of their matches.

Published : May 24, 2024 19:17 IST , PARIS

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Swiatek (right) and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka (left).
FILE PHOTO: Poland's Iga Swiatek (right) and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (left). | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Swiatek (right) and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka (left). | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Iga Swiatek’s dominance at Roland Garros has fuelled rival Aryna Sabalenka’s desire to improve going into this year’s French Open, the world number two said on Friday.

Sabalenka and Swiatek, who have consistently been in the top two of the WTA rankings since January 2023, have met 11 times in the past three years, with the Pole winning eight of their matches.

Swiatek, who has won three of the last four French Open tournaments, also emerged victorious in the last three meetings between the two, including the recent claycourt finals of the Madrid Open and Italian Open.

Asked about Swiatek’s chokehold on the claycourt Grand Slam, Sabalenka told reporters: “I guess the answer is just not focusing on that.

READ | French Open 2024: Happy I’m not playing Nadal in first round, says Medvedev

“I’m focusing on myself, on things I have to improve and get better at so I have a chance against her on the clay court and especially here at Roland Garros,” the Belarusian, who will be seeded second at the French Open, added.

“She achieved incredible results at Roland Garros, and I take it as a challenge, and I like to accept tough challenges. That’s what motivates me and brings me more energy to keep going, to keep fighting for what I think I can achieve.

“I think that’s amazing the rivalry we are having with Iga, and I would mention Elena (Rybakina) as well, and there are so many girls doing so well, like Coco (Gauff). It’s not like only two of us.”

Sabalenka faces Russia’s Erika Andreeva in the first round of the French Open which begins on May 26.

