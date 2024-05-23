MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic cruises into Geneva semis, beats Griekspoor in straight sets

Djokovic saw off a first-set challenge from Tallon Griekspoor to win 7-5, 6-1 in 77 minutes at the Parc des Eaux-Vives.

Published : May 23, 2024 23:17 IST , GENEVA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the quarterfinal match against Tallon Griekspoor.
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the quarterfinal match against Tallon Griekspoor. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the quarterfinal match against Tallon Griekspoor. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic on Thursday booked his spot in the Geneva semifinals, putting the world number one within two matches of his first title of 2024, days before his French Open title defence begins.

Djokovic saw off a first-set challenge from Tallon Griekspoor to win 7-5, 6-1 in 77 minutes at the Parc des Eaux-Vives.

Griekspoor, the Dutch world number 27, was the sixth seed at the 28-man Geneva tournament, which serves as a final warm-up before next week’s second Grand Slam of the season on the Paris clay.

He had three set points against Djokovic in the first set.

ALSO READ | French Open 2024, men’s singles draw: Nadal to face Zverev in first round

“It was a great win. I thought the first set could have gone his way easily because I think he was a better player for most of the first set,” Djokovic said afterwards.

“We could have been having a completely different direction of the match if he converted those set points. I was lucky to find some really good serves, and from that moment onwards I really, really played some good, solid tennis.”

It was a bridge too far for Griekspoor, who earlier on Thursday finished off his second-round match with Denis Shapovalov, beating the Canadian 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

The match was called off for the night in the second set on Wednesday due to rain.

Djokovic will face Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in Friday’s semifinals.

The pair has only met once before, with Djokovic winning the contest in Dubai last year.

Machac, the world number 44, will be appearing in his first semifinal on the ATP tour.

He saw off 19-year-old Alex Michelsen of the United States 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) in their quarterfinal on the Geneva clay.

Michelsen knocked out his third-seeded compatriot Taylor Fritz in the second round.

In Thursday’s other quarterfinals, second seed Casper Ruud, who won the Geneva title in 2021 and 2022, was to face Argentinian fifth seed Sebastian Baez.

Alexandr Shevchenko faces Flavio Cobolli, who knocked out US fourth seed Ben Shelton.

