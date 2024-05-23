French Open 2024, men’s singles draw: Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in first round

Fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal is set to face Alexander Zverev in the first round of the 2024 French Open, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

It will be a rematch of their semifinal from two years ago when Zverev sustained an ankle injury which forced him to retire from the contest.

Nadal had missed last year’s edition due to a hip injury and it is possible that this could be his last appearance at the clay Major.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on local wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the opening round.

Nadal and Djokovic are in the same half of the draw and could meet in the semifinals.

Reigning Australian Open champion and second seed Jannik Sinner opens his campaign against USA’s Christopher Eubanks.

Two-time Major Champion Carlos Alcaraz, seeded third, takes on a qualifier/lucky loser in the first round.

As per the projected quarterfinals, Djokovic could meet seventh-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year’s summit clash; Zverev could be up against fifth seed Russian Daniil Medvedev; Alcaraz could face sixth seed Andrey Rublev and Sinner could take on eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic vs Medvedev and Alcaraz vs Sinner are the projected semifinals.