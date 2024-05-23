MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek and Gauff in same half, Rybakina could meet Sabalenka in semifinals

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s campaign for a third straight French Open title is set to begin with a first-round match against either a qualifier or a lucky loser, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

Published : May 23, 2024 17:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Poland’s Iga Swiatek will look to win her third consecutive French Open title.
FILE PHOTO: Poland's Iga Swiatek will look to win her third consecutive French Open title.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Iga Swiatek will look to win her third consecutive French Open title.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s campaign for a third straight French Open title is set to begin with a first-round match against either a qualifier or a lucky loser, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

Swiatek could be up against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the second round. Japan’s Osaka faces Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti in the opening round.

Two-time Australian Open champion and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Erika Andreeva in the first round.

Third seed and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff takes on a qualifier/lucky loser while fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina faces Belgium’s Greet Minnen.

READ | Men’s singles draw: Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in first round

According to projected quarterfinals, Swiatek might be up against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Gauff could take on eighth-seed and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur, Rybakina may face seventh-seeded Chinese Qinwen Zheng while Sabalenka could meet eighth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari.

Swiatek vs Gauff and Rybakina vs Sabalenka are the projected semifinals.

First-round matches to watch out
Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti
Barbora Krejcikova vs Viktorija Golubic
Ajla Tomljanovic vs Dayana Yastremska
Liudmila Samsonova vs Magda Linette
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Jelena Ostapenko vs Jaqueline Cristian
Laura Siegemund vs Sofia Kenin
Ons Jabeur vs Sachia Vickery
Qinwen Zheng vs Alize Cornet
Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo
Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova
Maria Sakkari vs Varvara Gracheva
Linda Noskova vs Harriet Dart
Katie Boulter vs Paula Badosa
Yulia Putintseva vs Sloane Stephens

