MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiatek pursues Olympic dream, aims for glory in Paris

Swiatek’s father, Tomasz, represented Poland in the men’s Quadruple Sculls rowing event in 1988 Seoul Games, finishing seventh.

Published : May 23, 2024 21:24 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Three-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek (right) along with former French track and field champion Marie-Jose Perec (left) during the draw for the French Tennis at the Roland Garros stadium on Thursday in Paris.
Three-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek (right) along with former French track and field champion Marie-Jose Perec (left) during the draw for the French Tennis at the Roland Garros stadium on Thursday in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Three-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek (right) along with former French track and field champion Marie-Jose Perec (left) during the draw for the French Tennis at the Roland Garros stadium on Thursday in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

World number one Iga Swiatek considers the Olympics to be her most important tournament because her father competed in the 1988 Seoul Games, she said on Thursday ahead of her French Open title defence.

Swiatek’s father, Tomasz, represented Poland in the men’s Quadruple Sculls rowing event in Seoul, finishing seventh.

“Because of that I know that the Olympics are the most important event probably in sports overall,” Swiatek said at the French Open’s draw ceremony. “Winning any medal would be a dream come true.

“In Tokyo, I remember how stressful it was. This year I’m trying to really keep my expectations low but really work hard to be prepared for the Olympics,” the 22-year old added.

READ | French Open 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek and Gauff in same half, Rybakina could meet Sabalenka in semifinals

She lost to Spain’s Paula Badosa in the second round in Tokyo.

“I’ll try to do everything step by step, treat this tournament as any other one, even though these are the Olympics, not to put too much pressure on my shoulders,” Swiatek said.

Swiatek, who secured back-to-back titles in Madrid and Rome this year, is widely seen as the favourite to lift the French Open trophy for the third time in a row and fourth overall.

“She showed last year that she is capable of maintaining the pressure and defending her title. It’s going to be difficult to topple her I think,” former world number one and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told reporters.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first woman to win three consecutive Roland Garros titles since Justine Henin in 2007.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

French Open /

WTA /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Man United defender Maguire to miss FA Cup final
    AP
  2. Swiatek pursues Olympic dream, aims for glory in Paris
    Reuters
  3. Lucas Paqueta charged with breaching betting rules by intentionally receiving cards in matches
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  5. Consider Sathiyan, Ayhika as part of Paris Olympics team, says national TT head coach Costantini
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek pursues Olympic dream, aims for glory in Paris
    Reuters
  2. Coach Thiago Motta leaving Bologna after historic season, freeing him to take over Juventus
    AP
  3. French Open 2024, men’s singles draw: Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in first round
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024, women’s singles draw: Swiatek and Gauff in same half, Rybakina could meet Sabalenka in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Man United defender Maguire to miss FA Cup final
    AP
  2. Swiatek pursues Olympic dream, aims for glory in Paris
    Reuters
  3. Lucas Paqueta charged with breaching betting rules by intentionally receiving cards in matches
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  5. Consider Sathiyan, Ayhika as part of Paris Olympics team, says national TT head coach Costantini
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment