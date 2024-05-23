Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery

World number five Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the French Open as she continues to focus on her recovery from injuries, the American tennis player said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old said earlier this month she was unsure of her participation in Paris after shaking off an injury that derailed her claycourt season.

Pegula last competed in the Billie Jean King Cup in April. She missed the Middle East swing in February due to a neck issue.

“Unfortunately pulling out of Roland Garros this year,” Pegula said in a post on Instagram. “I’m just about back to practicing normal haven’t had any issues for weeks... If I had another 5-7 days I would have been there 100%.

“So I will definitely be back for a full grass season and the rest of the summer and grinding out the rest of the year. Gotta get that match count up.”

Pegula, who reached the third round at Roland Garros last year, did not specify what the latest injury was. She also missed Rome, Stuttgart and Madrid this season.

One of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour last season, Pegula won the Montreal title in the build-up to the U.S. Open, where she reached the round of 16.

The first round at Roland Garros starts on Sunday.