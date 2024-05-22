MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Agassi to replace McEnroe as Laver Cup captain

Andre Agassi will replace John McEnroe as captain of the Laver Cup World Team from 2025, the organisers of the competition announced on Wednesday.

Published : May 22, 2024 17:06 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi is set to be the new captain of Team World at Laver Cup from 2025.
FILE PHOTO: Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi is set to be the new captain of Team World at Laver Cup from 2025. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi is set to be the new captain of Team World at Laver Cup from 2025. | Photo Credit: AFP

Andre Agassi will replace John McEnroe as captain of the Laver Cup World Team from 2025, the organisers of the competition announced on Wednesday.

The former world No.1 and winner of eight Grand Slam titles will begin his captaincy at next year’s tournament in San Francisco, taking over from fellow American McEnroe, who has held the position since the inaugural edition in 2017.

“I am truly honored to accept this invitation to become captain of the Laver Cup World Team,” Agassi said in a statement released by the organisation.

READ | Trick shots in tennis — key to unlocking ultimate sporting success?

The Laver Cup pits a selection of European players against players from the rest of the world.

Another former world No.1 Bjorn Borg has been captain of Team Europe since 2017.

This year Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have signed up as they try to win back the cup in Berlin from September 20-22.

Related Topics

Andre Agassi /

John McEnroe /

Laver Cup /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss, lineups at 7pm; In form Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to extend winning run against struggling Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League: Mandeep’s goal gives IND 1-0 lead in the first quarter against ARG
    Team Sportstar
  3. Agassi to replace McEnroe as Laver Cup captain
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 22: Indian women junior’s team begins Europe tour with a win
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Thiem bids farewell to Roland Garros, loses in second qualifying round in Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Thiem bids farewell to Roland Garros, loses in second qualifying round in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  2. Agassi to replace McEnroe as Laver Cup captain
    AFP
  3. Swiatek ready to join select club in bid for fourth French Open title
    Reuters
  4. Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
    AFP
  5. Geneva Open: Andy Murray’s comeback ends in defeat; Djokovic to face Hanfmann
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss, lineups at 7pm; In form Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to extend winning run against struggling Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League: Mandeep’s goal gives IND 1-0 lead in the first quarter against ARG
    Team Sportstar
  3. Agassi to replace McEnroe as Laver Cup captain
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 22: Indian women junior’s team begins Europe tour with a win
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Thiem bids farewell to Roland Garros, loses in second qualifying round in Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment