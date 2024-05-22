Andy Murray receives wild card to play doubles at French Open with Daniel Evans

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and Daniel Evans have been granted a wild card to play together in doubles at the French Open, organizers said on Wednesday.
They are the first non-French pair to be awarded a wild card into the men’s doubles at Roland Garros in more than 20 years.
Murray, a former No. 1, has recovered from an ankle injury and will also feature in the singles main draw for what is expected to be his final appearance at the clay-court major.
The 37-year-old Murray has played sparingly since having hip surgery in 2018 and has said he will probably retire after this summer. He is a two-time Wimbledon and Olympic champion and is hoping to compete for Britain again at the Paris Games.
Murray lost in straight sets to Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Geneva Open this week.
Murray is returning to the French Open for the first time since losing in the first round four years ago. His best result at Roland Garros was runner-up in 2016.
