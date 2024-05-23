MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Geneva Open: Djokovic beats Hanfmann to reach quarterfinal on 37th birthday

Djokovic rallied from 3-0 down in the final set by winning six straight games. He converted his second match point when Hanfmann’s forehand hit the net.

Published : May 23, 2024 07:52 IST , Geneva - 1 MIN READ

AP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann after their second-round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann after their second-round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva. | Photo Credit: SALVATORE DI NOLFI/ AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann after their second-round match of the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva. | Photo Credit: SALVATORE DI NOLFI/ AP

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday by beating unseeded Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals at the Geneva Open.

It was the 1,100th victory for the World No. 1 at ATP tournaments.

Djokovic rallied from 3-0 down in the final set by winning six straight games. He converted his second match point when Hanfmann’s forehand hit the net.

The 32-year-old German broke Djokovic in the second game of the set when Djokovic struggled with his first serve.

The second-round match had earlier been suspended by rain with Djokovic trying to serve out the first set 5-3, deuce.

The record 24-time Grand Slam champion wasted a set point and had to save four break points before the match was interrupted by rainfall.

ALSO READ: Andy Murray receives wild card to play doubles at French Open with Daniel Evans

He had to save another break point after play resumed before serving out the set with an ace.

Hanfmann had eliminated Andy Murray in the first round 7-5, 6-2.

Djokovic received a wild card at the clay-court warmup event for the French Open.

Seeking his first title of the season, Djokovic will next face either Denis Shapovalov or Tallon Griekspoor.

The Geneva Open final is scheduled for Saturday, one day before main draw play starts at Roland Garros, where Djokovic is the defending champion.

Related stories

Related Topics

Geneva Open /

Novak Djokovic /

ATP /

Andy Murray /

Roland Garros

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Geneva Open: Djokovic beats Hanfmann to reach quarterfinal on 37th birthday
    AP
  2. Europa League: Lookman nets hat-trick as Atalanta stuns Leverkusen to win title
    AP
  3. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Highlights in Pictures: Rajasthan advances to qualifier 2 with four-wicket win over Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tejas Shirse breaks 110m hurdles National Record, Jyothi Yarraji misses Paris Olympics qualification by a whisker again
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Geneva Open: Djokovic beats Hanfmann to reach quarterfinal on 37th birthday
    AP
  2. Andy Murray receives wild card to play doubles at French Open with Daniel Evans
    AP
  3. French Open 2024: Thiem bids farewell to Roland Garros, loses in second qualifying round in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  4. Agassi to replace McEnroe as Laver Cup captain
    AFP
  5. Swiatek ready to join select club in bid for fourth French Open title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Geneva Open: Djokovic beats Hanfmann to reach quarterfinal on 37th birthday
    AP
  2. Europa League: Lookman nets hat-trick as Atalanta stuns Leverkusen to win title
    AP
  3. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Highlights in Pictures: Rajasthan advances to qualifier 2 with four-wicket win over Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tejas Shirse breaks 110m hurdles National Record, Jyothi Yarraji misses Paris Olympics qualification by a whisker again
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment