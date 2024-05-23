Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play

PREVIEW

Al Riyadh and Al Nassr are set to lock horns in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Nasst has already lost the league title to Al Hilal but will hope to end the season on a positive note with two games remaining,.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 33 goals in 29 games and is the leading goal scorer of the league and is two goals away from breaking the record for most goals in a Saudi Pro League season by a player. (Abderrazak Hamdallah - 34 goals)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Riyadh: Campana; Ali Alnwaiqi; Al-Shuwayyi, Al Shirekh, Al-Khaibari; Al-Shehri, Toure, Al Rashidi, Al-Harajin; Ndong, Gray

Al-Nassr: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane; Ronaldo

LIVE STREAMING INFO