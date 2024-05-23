MagazineBuy Print

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr.

Published : May 23, 2024 07:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al Riyadh.
Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al Riyadh. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al Riyadh. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Al Riyadh and Al Nassr are set to lock horns in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Nasst has already lost the league title to Al Hilal but will hope to end the season on a positive note with two games remaining,.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 33 goals in 29 games and is the leading goal scorer of the league and is two goals away from breaking the record for most goals in a Saudi Pro League season by a player. (Abderrazak Hamdallah - 34 goals)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Riyadh: Campana; Ali Alnwaiqi; Al-Shuwayyi, Al Shirekh, Al-Khaibari; Al-Shehri, Toure, Al Rashidi, Al-Harajin; Ndong, Gray

Al-Nassr: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane; Ronaldo

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Thursday, April 23, at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
How to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
How to live stream Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

