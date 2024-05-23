Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score and match updates, RIY 2-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo misses big chances, Al Nemer scores stoppage time leveller

- May 24, 2024 01:399+12’
Al Zaqaan finds the net for Riyadh but is ruled offiside.
- May 24, 2024 01:37GOAL90+7’ - Nassr level!!!
Al nemer scores his firs senior goal as he taps it into the net following a header by Alamri which is saved.
- May 24, 2024 01:2890’
Ref has given 11 minutes of additional time!
- May 24, 2024 01:2285’
After missing a number of chances, Ronaldo buries the ball into the net off a Mane through ball but he is called offside.
- May 24, 2024 01:2185’
Mane beats two players as he dribbles into the box but his shot is blocked.
- May 24, 2024 01:2083’
Otavio dribbles into the box and goes does down before taking a shot but ref says no penalty!
- May 24, 2024 01:1376’
Mane is sqaured into the box as his finish beats the keeper but Riyadh’s Alshwirakh makes a goalline save!
- May 24, 2024 01:0670’
Mane is played a long ball as he was through oon glal but goes down after contact, ref says no foul.
- May 24, 2024 01:00RED CARD63’ - Red Card to Laporte!
Laporte strikes Alaqel with a punch on the arm after an air duel and is penalised with ared card. Nassr trailing and down by one man.
- May 24, 2024 00:5356’ - Ronaldo misses yet again!!!
Ronaldo misses yet again as Ghareeb cuts inside and passes it in front of Ronaldo but his first-time finish goes wide.
- May 24, 2024 00:5155’
Nassr - Telles limps off for Ghareeb.
- May 24, 2024 00:4852’
Telles takes a curling freekick from the edge of the box targeting the far post but saved by the keeper.
- May 24, 2024 00:4750’
Ronaldo is played a chip into the box but he fails to make contact as the ball runs away into the keeper’s gloves.
- May 24, 2024 00:42Second half begins!
Nassr trails by one goal as the second half is now underway.
- May 24, 2024 00:28Halftime!
Riyadh is ahead at the halfway mark as Nassr makes a bunch of errors with its finishing depsite dominating the tempo of the game.
- May 24, 2024 00:2045+3’
Yahya crosses it from the right to Mane but his header strikes the cross-bar, moments after Ronaldo fluffed an easy chance on goal with a mis-kick.
- May 24, 2024 00:18GOAL45+1’ - Alaqel scores on his first start
Alaqel finishes a spectacular volley into the net but he is called offside. VAR checks and gives it to the home side, GOAL!!!!
- May 24, 2024 00:0838’
Otavio’s dinks it into the box for Mane but he mistimes his header, ball goes off-target.
- May 24, 2024 00:0636’
Ronaldo heads a cross in from the right flank but goes whiskers over the crossbar.
- May 24, 2024 00:0434’
Riyadh brings Telles down while on the attack, free-kick given. Telles crosses it in but cleared away.
- May 23, 2024 23:58GOAL26’ - Gray scores leveller!
Riyadh catches Nassr off-guard on the counter as keeper Ospina comes out to stop Gray who was through on goal. The forward took a touch and finishes it into the empty net to square the game ahead.
- May 23, 2024 23:5625’ - Ronaldo misses big chance!
Brozovic plays it through Ronaldo who was through on goal but Ronaldo dinks it away from goal.
- May 23, 2024 23:5020’
Ronaldo brought down at the edge of the box, free-kick given in a dangerous position but he fails to clear the wall.
- May 23, 2024 23:46GOAL15’ - Otavio scores!!!
GOAL!!!! Otavio finds the net early as Brozovic plays the corner to him at the edge of the box and his shot is deflected into the net.
- May 23, 2024 23:4111’
Yayha crosses from the right wing for Mane but cleared away. Riyadh on the counter finds Alaqel at the edge of the box but his shot goes way over the post.
- May 23, 2024 23:388’
Otavio presses and wins the ball high up as he dinks it into the box for Yahya but his shot strikes the post!
- May 23, 2024 23:365’
Brozovic tries to play a long cross into the box for Ronaldo but cleared away.
- May 23, 2024 23:344’
Nassr is dominating the possession stats at the moment as it passes around comfortably in the middle of the park.
- May 23, 2024 23:31Match kicks off!
Al Nassr kicks its penultimate game of the season!
- May 23, 2024 23:09How to watch Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr in India?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Riyadh and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It can also be livestreamed on SonyLiv.
- May 23, 2024 22:44Al Riyadh’s starting 11!
- May 23, 2024 22:42Al Nassr’s staring lineup!
