India coach Igor Stimac announces squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait

A total of 32 players had been camping in Bhubaneswar, out of which Phurba Lachenpa, Parthib Gogoi, Imran Khan, Muhammad Hammad and Jithin MS have been released from the camp.

Published : May 23, 2024 22:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian football team players participate in a training session.
The Indian football team players participate in a training session. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

The Indian football team players participate in a training session. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Indian senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, on Thursday, named a 27-member squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait on June 6.

Stimac said, “All of them were very professional and hard-working. The competition is really strong amongst them, especially in the positions of Jithin and Parthib. Parthib and Hammad suffered minor injuries a few days back and will need 7-14 days of rest.”

The remaining players will continue to train in Bhubaneswar until May 29, after which, they will travel to Kolkata. 

The Blue Tigers will face Kuwait at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on June 6 before travelling away to take on Qatar on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

India is currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. 

The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

India’s 27-member squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam.
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

