The 2024 European Championship is in its final matchday of the group stage games, with teams from Group C in action in Germany on Tuesday.

England plays Slovenia while Denmark locks horns with Serbia in what has been a riveting contest for qualification into the next round of matches. Earlier, Netherlands became the first third-placed team to secure a spot in the round of 16, despite suffering a 2-3 loss against Austria in its last group stage match.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT OF QUALIFICATION INTO ROUND OF 16 OF EURO 2024?

This edition of the European Championship had 24 teams participating, who were divided into six groups of four teams each. Of them, the two best teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will enter the round of 16.

RELATED: Euro 2024: Which teams have already qualified for round of 16?

HOW THE FOUR BEST THIRD-PLACED TEAMS ARE DECIDED?

To determine the four best third-placed teams, the following criteria are applied, in the order given:

Higher number of points;

Superior goal difference;

Higher number of goals scored;

Higher number of wins;

Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);

Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots.

Once the four best third-placed teams have been determined, Article 21.05 of the regulations explains which third-placed team plays in which tie. Only after all four sides are known could the allocation to each round of 16 match be made.

Following is how the standings for third-placed teams in Euro 2024 look:

GROUP D FINAL POINTS TABLE

Team Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points Netherlands (Q) 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 Hungary 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3 Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2

Standings updates before kick-off of Group C games.