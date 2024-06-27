Euro 2024: Which third-placed teams qualified for round of 16?

The four best third-placed teams followed the group winner and runner-up to complete the 16-team roster of Euro 2024 knockouts

Netherlands became the first team to secure a knockout spot after a 2-3 loss to Austria in the final matchday

Slovenia remained unbeaten in Euro 2024 after a goalless draw with England, and entered the round of 16 as a third placed team from Group C

Slovakia qualified for the prequarterfinals from Group E after a draw with Romania saw both sides progress to the next round

Georgia stunned Portugal in its final Group stage match to win the contest 2-0 and earn the final spot for the round of 16 for third-placed teams

More Shorts

In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris
By Team Sportstar
IND v AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8s Highlights: India reaches semifinal after 24-run win over Australia
By Team Sportstar
T20 World Cup: Full list of hat-tricks over the years
By Team Sportstar