IND v AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8s Highlights: India reaches semifinal after 24-run win over Australia

Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the innings for India while Mitchell Starc started off with the ball

The decision to bowl first bore fruit quickly as Kohli holed out to midwicket and got out for a five-ball duck

But Rohit went bonkers at the other end as he hit sixes for fun and kept the scoreboard ticking

Rohit became the first-ever batter to smash 200 sixes in T20Is

Rohit got out after making a superb 41-ball 92 as he chopped the ball onto his stumps off Starc’s bowling

Quick contributions from Suryakumar Yada, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube ensured India reached 205/5 in 20 overs

Travis Head and David Warner opened the chase for Australia while Arshdeep Singh bowled the first over

Arshdeep struck in the last ball of the first over as he removed Warner, who made a run-a-ball six

But Head continued to pick the gaps to perfection and exploited the loose balls and did not let India get away with the momentum

Skipper Marsh and Head kept a healthy run rate and added 81 runs for the second wicket

After Marsh’s dismissal, Glenn Maxwell got off to a superb start and went on to stitch a 25-ball 41-run partnership with Head

Just when the fortunes were turning towards Australia, Indian bowlers put on a show to dismiss three batters within the span of as many overs

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he ended up with figures of 4-0-24-2 in his four-over quota

Australia needed 29 runs off the final over but failed to breach the mark by quite a distance as India won by 24 runs

