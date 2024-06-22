IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8s Match Highlights: India dominates Bangladesh to register 50-run win

Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua
The usual opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli took the field first while Mahedi Hasan started off with the ball
After providing an explosive start, Rohit fell for an 11-ball 23 as Shakib Al Hasan struck in the fourth over
Kohli then did the heavy lifting, with Rishabh Pant playing second fiddle as the duo added 32 runs for the second wicket
Kohli tried to follow the Rohit route. He was aggressive and perished after making a 28-ball 37
Pant then continued to build a partnership with Shivam Dube
Pant fell after a failed reverse sweep attempt that went straight to short third
Dube and Hardik’s 53-run partnership provided the much-needed impetus for India in the slog overs
Hardik ended up scoring a 27-ball 50 as India ended up with 196/5 on the board
Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das opened the chase for Bangladesh while Arshdeep Singh started off with the ball
Hardik provided the first breakthrough as he removed Litton. He became the third Indian to score a 50 and pick at least a wicket in T20 WC
Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets in as many overs as Bangladesh kept losing batters at regular intervals
Bumrah too chipped in with a couple of wickets as he ended his four-over quota having conceding just 13 runs
Arshdeep Singh then dismissed Mahmudullah in the penultimate ball of the match as India went on to register a comfortable 50-run victory