Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024: POL 3-1 AUT Highlights, Top talking points

Gernot Trauner of Austria opened the scoring in the ninth minute. It was their fastest ever goal in the EUROs, and fastest at a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup
Poland’s Krzysztof Piatek (23) later restored parity with a strike at the half-hour mark, scoring his 12th goal for the National team
Poland’s highest goal scorer, Robert Lewandowski, later replaced him, taking the pitch for the first time in Euro 2024
However, he was booked within four minutes of coming on for a late aerial challenge with his elbows up
Christoph Baumgartner then gave Austria the lead, becoming the first player from his country to score in multiple European Championships
Marko Arnautovic then widened the lead, converting a penalty, which was conceded by Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny