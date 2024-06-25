MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

The 37-year-old picked up the injury to his right knee at the French Open and pulled out of the quarterfinals before having surgery on June 6, putting his Wimbledon and Olympic hopes in jeopardy.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 14:55 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic practices during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic practices during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic practices during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic is encouraged by his progress after undergoing minor knee surgery less than three weeks ago but the seven-time Wimbledon champion said he will only play in the grasscourt Grand Slam next month if he is able to fight for the title.

The 37-year-old picked up the injury to his right knee during his fourth-round win at the French Open and pulled out of the quarterfinals before having surgery on June 6, putting his Wimbledon and Olympic hopes in jeopardy.

But the Serb, whose Paris Games spot was confirmed earlier this month, posted videos of his return to training on Instagram last week before arriving at the All England Club on Sunday and immediately ramping up his preparations.

READ | Wimbledon 2024: Ostapenko wins Eastbourne opener as Rybakina withdraws

“I didn’t come here to play a few rounds,” Djokovic told the BBC after practice on Monday. “If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I’ll play. If not, then I’ll give somebody else a chance to play.

“Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few percent better and better. That’s what’s giving me hope and encouragement to keep going.

“I’m taking things gradually. I’m not pushing myself yet 100% but I’m hoping that’s going to come in the next few days.”

The world number two is looking to end his title drought in 2024 after winning three of the four Grand Slams last year, as he hunts for a record-extending 25th major trophy.

His only defeat in the Grand Slams in 2023 came at Wimbledon where he was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz in the title decider.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Grand Slam /

Wimbledon 2024 /

French Open 2024 /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
    AFP
  5. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Ostapenko wins Eastbourne opener as Rybakina withdraws
    AFP
  3. Tommy Paul wins Queen’s Club tennis final, beats Musetti to title
    AFP
  4. Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2024: ATP deletes post, British Davis Cup captain says no decision yet on whether two-time winner will play
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Pegula beats Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open, Putintseva clinches title in Birmingham
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
    AFP
  5. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment