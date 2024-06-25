MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Denmark vs Serbia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SRB; Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 group stage clash between Denmark and Serbia.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand scored against England.
File Photo: Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand scored against England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand scored against England. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Denmark heads into its final Euro 2024 group match on Tuesday full of confidence knowing that victory will propel it into the knockout round, while Serbia hopes to build on a last gasp draw against Slovenia that kept its tournament hopes alive.

The Danes have had success under Kasper Hjulmand, making the Euro 2020 semifinals and playing eye-catching football, including in the 1-1 draw with England after they fought back to level and showed a tenacity the favourites failed to match.

That result left Denmark second in Group C on two points, two behind leader England, which plays third-placed Slovenia in its final game, and one ahead of bottom side Serbia which it faces at the Munich Football Arena.

Denmark will progress if it beats Serbia, but it will go out if it loses and Slovenia does not. If the Danes and Slovenia both draw, they will be split for second and third place via overall goal difference and then other factors come into play.

More important for Serbia is rediscovering the quality it displayed during the second half against England and one or two attacking moments versus Slovenia in a side full of quality individual players.

A team with the likes of Luka Jovic, who came off the bench to score the last-gasp equaliser against Slovenia and is one of 13 players in the squad from clubs in England, Germany, Italy or Spain, has not come close to its pre-tournament billing.

Serbia can, however, qualify for the next round if it beats Denmark and Slovenia does not win against England. Serbia will be out if it loses or if it draws and Slovenia does not lose.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Denmark vs Serbia Euro 2024 match kick off?
The Denmark vs Serbia Euro 2024 will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Wednesday, June 26 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Denmark vs Serbia Euro 2024 match?
The Denmark vs Serbia Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Denmark vs Serbia Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Denmark /

Serbia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Marco Bezzecchi signs with Aprilia Racing
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib appears to fake an injury, sparks ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia knocked out after Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Denmark vs Serbia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SRB; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Euro 2024: Who is the referee in France vs Poland Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, defending champion Argentina top of Group A, Brazil starts with goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship on June 25?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan edges out Bangladesh in low-scoring thriller, reaches first semifinal
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Marco Bezzecchi signs with Aprilia Racing
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib appears to fake an injury, sparks ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia knocked out after Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment