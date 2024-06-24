DEN vs SRB, Euro 2024: Confident Denmark looks to move on against Serbia

Denmark heads into its final Euro 2024 group match on Tuesday full of confidence knowing that victory will propel it into the knockout round, while Serbia hopes to build on a last gasp draw against Slovenia that kept its tournament hopes alive.

The Danes have had success under Kasper Hjulmand, making the Euro 2020 semifinals and playing eye-catching football, including in the 1-1 draw with England after they fought back to level and showed a tenacity the favourites failed to match.

“I’m not disappointed with the result but it was clear that there was more to this match,” Hjulmand said. “We play as Denmark should play. This is how we are. We play with both fire and passion.”

That result left Denmark second in Group C on two points, two behind leader England, which plays third-placed Slovenia in its final game, and one ahead of bottom side Serbia which it faces at the Munich Football Arena.

Denmark will progress if it beats Serbia, but it will go out if it loses and Slovenia does not. If the Danes and Slovenia both draw, they will be split for second and third place via overall goal difference and then other factors come into play.

The Danes will look to the Manchester United duo of Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen, who netted in the opening 1-1 draw with Slovenia three years after he suffered a cardiac arrest playing at the last tournament

The team has got a boost from the tens of thousands of Danes who have streamed across the border into Germany but Serbia will also have a strong contingent cheering it on.

More important for Serbia is rediscovering the quality it displayed during the second half against England and one or two attacking moments versus Slovenia in a side full of quality individual players.

A team with the likes of Luka Jovic, who came off the bench to score the last-gasp equaliser against Slovenia and is one of 13 players in the squad from clubs in England, Germany, Italy or Spain, has not come close to its pre-tournament billing.

Serbia can, however, qualify for the next round if it beats Denmark and Slovenia does not win against England. Serbia will be out if it loses or if it draws and Slovenia does not lose.

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic recalled captain Dusan Tadic to the starting lineup against Slovenia, having used him in the second half versus England, in a bid to add some bite to the attack, a tactic he suggested would be repeated for the Danes.

“It is important that we secured that draw, even though the starting lineup shows that our idea was to win and to score goals – to play attractive, attacking football” he said.