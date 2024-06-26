MagazineBuy Print

LIVE England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: ENG v SVN Group C talking points

England will look to finish its group stage matches of Euro 2024 on a winning note as it plays Slovenia at the Cologne Stadium in Germany on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 00:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Kane warms up prior the match between England and Slovenia at Euro 2024 in Cologne, Germany.
Harry Kane warms up prior the match between England and Slovenia at Euro 2024 in Cologne, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Harry Kane warms up prior the match between England and Slovenia at Euro 2024 in Cologne, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

England will look to finish its group stage matches of Euro 2024 on a winning note as it plays Slovenia at the Cologne Stadium in Germany on Tuesday.

Good news for Chelsea fans?

Conor Gallagher started for England at a major international tournament for the first time in his career. He replaced Trent-Alexander Arnold, who has had a mixed tournament so far, playing as a defensive midfielder instead of his natural position as a full-back, as he does at Liverpool.

Declan Rice rules the midfield

No player on the pitch made more key passes than Declan Rice in the first half (2). Though England failed to break the deadlock, Rice’s omnipresence kept Slovenia on its toes throughout the first half.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

England /

Slovenia

