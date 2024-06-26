Euro 2024 Group C LIVE points table: England leads standings; Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia eye knockouts spot

England leads the standings despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark. Slovenia and Serbia too played out a tie and stay in the bottom two of the standings. With one match left, all four teams have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.
England plays Slovenia while Denmark locks horns with Serbia in the Group C’s last matchday as two Round of 16 spots are up for grabs.
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|England (Q)
|4
|3*
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Denmark
|2
|3*
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Slovenia
|2
|3*
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Serbia
|1
|3*
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
