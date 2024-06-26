MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Group C LIVE points table: England leads standings; Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia eye knockouts spot

England plays Slovenia while Denmark locks horns with Serbia in the Group C’s last matchday as two Round of 16 spots are up for grabs.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 00:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Jude Bellingham with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Euro 2024 match against Serbia.
England’s Jude Bellingham with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Euro 2024 match against Serbia. | Photo Credit: AP
England’s Jude Bellingham with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Euro 2024 match against Serbia. | Photo Credit: AP

England leads the standings despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark. Slovenia and Serbia too played out a tie and stay in the bottom two of the standings. With one match left, all four teams have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.

England plays Slovenia while Denmark locks horns with Serbia in the Group C’s last matchday as two Round of 16 spots are up for grabs.

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
England (Q) 4 3* 1 1 0 2 1 1
Denmark 2 3* 0 2 0 2 2 0
Slovenia 2 3* 0 2 0 2 2 0
Serbia 1 3* 0 1 1 1 2 -1

