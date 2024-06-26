MagazineBuy Print

Peru vs Canada LIVE score, PER 0-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 updates: First half underway; The Reds ramp up attack

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A clash between Peru and Canada at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.

Updated : Jun 26, 2024 03:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Alphonso Davies of Canada kicks a corner during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada.
Alphonso Davies of Canada kicks a corner during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Alphonso Davies of Canada kicks a corner during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

LIVE Updates

Starting Lineups:

Peru XI: Gallese (GK), Araujo, Zambrano (C), Callens, Lopez, Cartagena, Pena, Quispe, Polo, Flores, Lapadula

Canada XI: Crepeau (GK), Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar, Davies (C), David, Larin

Preview

Failing to win their respective Copa America 2024 openers, Peru and Canada will be looking to clinch their first victory in the ongoing tournament when they meet on Tuesday at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.

READ MORE | Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record of PER vs CAN Group A clash

Canada was always going to find it tough to overcome defending champion Argentina in its tournament opener. The match ended in the 2022 World Cup champion’s favour with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martimez handing a 2-0 win to their side.

READ MORE | Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Canada Group A match?

On the other hand, Peru opened its account with a goalless draw against Chile, thereby getting a single point and placing itself in second place of the Group D points table.

READ MORE | Peru vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch PER vs CAN; Preview

Tuesday’s match is an important one for both sides: a win for Canada will revive its chances to make it to the quarterfinals, while all three points for Peru would solidify its hopes of making it to the next round.

READ MORE | Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PER vs CAN Group A match

Live Stream and Telecast Info

When and where will the Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match, kick off?
The match between Peru and Canada of Group A in the Copa America 2024 will kick off on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There isn’t any official confirmation whether any network would live telecast the Copa America 2024 Group A clash between Peru and Canada in India. However, you can follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage on the website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There isn’t any official confirmation whether any platform would live stream the Copa America 2024 Group A clash between Peru and Canada in India. However, you can follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage on the website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match, in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

