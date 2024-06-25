Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Canada Group A match?

Peru and Canada will play each other in a Group A match on Tuesday in the 2024 Copa America at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.
Mario Escobar of Guatemala will be refereeing the crucial clash between the two sides on Tuesday.
While the 37-year-old has been a FIFA referee since 2013, the Guatemalan official made his league debut only in 2023.
He has officiated eight games in the Liga Guate Apertura, a Guatemalan professional football league, and five games in the Saudi Pro League. The match between Peru and Canada will be his debut in the Copa America.
Full list of referees for Peru vs Canada
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years
- US swimming stars testify on anti-doping measures ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
- T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
- Paris 2024: Anush Agarwalla to represent India in dressage event at Olympics
- T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan’s run to semifinals will inspire youth back home, says Rashid
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE