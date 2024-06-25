Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Canada Group A match?

Peru and Canada will play each other in a Group A match on Tuesday in the 2024 Copa America at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.

Mario Escobar of Guatemala will be refereeing the crucial clash between the two sides on Tuesday.

While the 37-year-old has been a FIFA referee since 2013, the Guatemalan official made his league debut only in 2023.

He has officiated eight games in the Liga Guate Apertura, a Guatemalan professional football league, and five games in the Saudi Pro League. The match between Peru and Canada will be his debut in the Copa America.