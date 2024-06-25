MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Canada Group A match?

While the 37-year-old has been a FIFA referee since 2013, Mario Escobar -- the Guatemalan official -- made his league debut only in 2023.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 16:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca shows a red card to Wales' goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran.
Referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca shows a red card to Wales’ goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca shows a red card to Wales’ goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey during the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran. | Photo Credit: AP

Peru and Canada will play each other in a Group A match on Tuesday in the 2024 Copa America at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.

Mario Escobar of Guatemala will be refereeing the crucial clash between the two sides on Tuesday.

While the 37-year-old has been a FIFA referee since 2013, the Guatemalan official made his league debut only in 2023.

He has officiated eight games in the Liga Guate Apertura, a Guatemalan professional football league, and five games in the Saudi Pro League. The match between Peru and Canada will be his debut in the Copa America.

Full list of referees for Peru vs Canada
Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)
Assistant Referee 1: Luis Ventura (GUA)
Assistant Referee 2: Humberto PanjoJ (GUA)
Fourth Official: Augusto Aragon (ECU)
Fifth Official: Ricardo Baren (ECU)
VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)
AVAR: Gery Vargas (BOL)

