Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record of PER vs CAN Group A clash

Peru and Canada meet on Tuesday in their second Group A fixture in the 2024 Copa America at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.
In the past, the two sides have just met once.
Played: 1
Peru: 0
Draw: 0
Canada: 1
The last time the sides met was on September 5, 2010 in an International Friendly game. The match saw the Canadians clinch a 2-0 victory over the Peru side.
Desperate to stay in contention for a quarterfinals spot in the ongoing tournament, Canada would hope for a repeat of its last meeting against Peru.
