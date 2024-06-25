Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record of PER vs CAN Group A clash

Peru and Canada meet on Tuesday in their second Group A fixture in the 2024 Copa America at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.

In the past, the two sides have just met once.

Played: 1

Peru: 0

Draw: 0

Canada: 1

The last time the sides met was on September 5, 2010 in an International Friendly game. The match saw the Canadians clinch a 2-0 victory over the Peru side.

Desperate to stay in contention for a quarterfinals spot in the ongoing tournament, Canada would hope for a repeat of its last meeting against Peru.