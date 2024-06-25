Peru vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch PER vs CAN; Preview

Preview
Failing to win their respective Copa America 2024 openers, Peru and Canada will be looking to clinch their first victory in the ongoing tournament when they meet on Tuesday at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.
Canada was always going to find it tough to overcome defending champion Argentina in its tournament opener. The match ended in the 2022 World Cup champion’s favour with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martimez handing a 2-0 win to their side.
On the other hand, Peru opened its account with a goalless draw against Chile, thereby getting a single point and placing itself in second place of the Group D points table.
Tuesday’s match is an important one for both sides: a win for Canada will revive its chances to make it to the quarterfinals, while all three points for Peru would solidify its hopes of making it to the next round.
When and where will the Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match, kick off?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match, in USA?
