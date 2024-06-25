MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Peru vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch PER vs CAN; Preview

A win for Canada will revive its chances to make it to the quarterfinals, while all three points for Peru would solidify its hopes of making it to the next round.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 15:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Andy Polo of Peru (C) and teammates
Andy Polo of Peru (C) and teammates | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Andy Polo of Peru (C) and teammates | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Preview

Failing to win their respective Copa America 2024 openers, Peru and Canada will be looking to clinch their first victory in the ongoing tournament when they meet on Tuesday at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.

Canada was always going to find it tough to overcome defending champion Argentina in its tournament opener. The match ended in the 2022 World Cup champion’s favour with goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martimez handing a 2-0 win to their side.

On the other hand, Peru opened its account with a goalless draw against Chile, thereby getting a single point and placing itself in second place of the Group D points table.

Tuesday’s match is an important one for both sides: a win for Canada will revive its chances to make it to the quarterfinals, while all three points for Peru would solidify its hopes of making it to the next round.

When and where will the Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match, kick off?
The match between Peru and Canada of Group A in the Copa America 2024 will kick off on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There isn’t any official confirmation whether any network would live telecast the Copa America 2024 Group A clash between Peru and Canada in India. However, you can follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage on the website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There isn’t any official confirmation whether any platform would live stream the Copa America 2024 Group A clash between Peru and Canada in India. However, you can follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage on the website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Group A match, in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Peru /

Canada /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
    AFP
  5. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Peru vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch PER vs CAN; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 Group C qualification scenarios: Denmark, Slovenia or Serbia, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the England vs Slovenia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark vs Serbia referee: Who is Euro 2024 referee in DEN v SRB
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SLO
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
    AFP
  5. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Nawaz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment