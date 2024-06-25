Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PER vs CAN Group A match

Peru and Canada will face each other in a crucial game in Group A of the 2024 Copa America on Tuesday at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.
The Peruvian side will be without experienced winger Luis Advincula who injured himself during the match against Chile. Coach Jorge Fosatti had criticised the state of the pitches, and pointed towards the same for his player’s injury.
As for Canada, there haven’t been any injury news since its 0-2 loss to Argentina.
Peru vs Canada Predicted Lineups:
Peru (3-5-2): Gallese, Araujo, Zambrano, Callens, Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez, Lapadula, Flores.
Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau, Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnson, Millar, Eustaquio, Kone, Buchanan, Larin, David
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan’s run to semifinals will inspire youth back home, says Rashid
- Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v AUT Group D match
- Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play but only if he feels he can challenge for the title
- T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
- T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE