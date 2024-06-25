MagazineBuy Print

Peru vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PER vs CAN Group A match

Here’s all you need to know about who’s ahead to get the nod to start in Peru vs Canada in the 2024 Copa America Group A match.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 16:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(L-R) Pedro Gallese, Wilder Cartagena, and Miguel Araujo of Peru line up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile.
(L-R) Pedro Gallese, Wilder Cartagena, and Miguel Araujo of Peru line up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

(L-R) Pedro Gallese, Wilder Cartagena, and Miguel Araujo of Peru line up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Peru and Chile. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Peru and Canada will face each other in a crucial game in Group A of the 2024 Copa America on Tuesday at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.

The Peruvian side will be without experienced winger Luis Advincula who injured himself during the match against Chile. Coach Jorge Fosatti had criticised the state of the pitches, and pointed towards the same for his player’s injury.

As for Canada, there haven’t been any injury news since its 0-2 loss to Argentina.

Peru vs Canada Predicted Lineups:

Peru (3-5-2): Gallese, Araujo, Zambrano, Callens, Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez, Lapadula, Flores.

Canada (4-4-2): Crepeau, Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnson, Millar, Eustaquio, Kone, Buchanan, Larin, David

