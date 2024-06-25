MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE SCORE England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: ENG 0-0 SLO; Match kicks off; Gallagher starts ahead of Alexander-Arnold

ENG vs SLO LIVE score: Catch the live updates of the Euro 2024 Group C match between England and Slovenia being played at the Cologne Stadium

Updated : Jun 26, 2024 00:47 IST

Team Sportstar
While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.
While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games. | Photo Credit: Getty images
lightbox-info

While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games. | Photo Credit: Getty images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group C match between England and Slovenia being played at the Cologne Stadium

  • June 26, 2024 00:36
    5’ ENG 0-0 SLO

    Bellingham gives away the ball in the middle of the pitch. Gallagher commits a foul to stop Slovenia from breaking away. 

    Slovenia takes the freekick quickly and a cross comes in left. It goes over Sesko but is laid off to him by Cerin. Sesko is wide open and heads the ball towards goal but cannot generate enough power as Pickford catches it easily.

  • June 26, 2024 00:33
    2' ENG 0-0 SLO

    Slovenia is pressing high in these early minutes. Guehi tries to play the ball over the top under pressure and loses possession.

  • June 26, 2024 00:31
    ENG 0-0 SLO | KICK OFF!!

    England kicks off the match shooting from right to left. England only needs one point to take the top spot in Group C. Will it get the better of Slovenia? Stay tuned to find out.

  • June 26, 2024 00:24
    Minutes to kick-off

    The players are making their way into the Cologne Stadium. Harry Kane leads England while Jan Oblak leads Slovenia. 

  • June 26, 2024 00:08
    Michael Owen talks about struggling England

    Euro 2024: A negative approach hampering England, feels former player Michael Owen

    England is again under scrutiny for underperforming with a star-studded line-up despite qualifying for the Euro 2024 knockouts.

  • June 25, 2024 23:50
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 6

    England: 5

    Slovenia: 0

    Draws: 1

  • June 25, 2024 23:41
    Take a look at the Euro 2024 Group C qualification scenarios

    Euro 2024 Group C qualification scenarios: Denmark, Slovenia or Serbia, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?

    Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia are still in contention to make it to the knockout stages from Group C as they go into the final matchday, while England has already qualified

  • June 25, 2024 23:33
    PREVIEW

    While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games. 

    England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.

    ENG vs SLO, Euro 2024: Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon

    EURO 2024: England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.

  • June 25, 2024 23:24
    Slovenia starting XI

    Oblak, Karnicnik, Bijol, Sporar, Elsnik, Janza, Mlakar, Stojanovic, Drkusic, Gnezda Cerin, Sesko

  • June 25, 2024 23:23
    England starting XI

    Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Rice, Bellingham, Gallagher, Saka, Foden, Kane 

  • June 25, 2024 23:19
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • June 25, 2024 23:06
    Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match?

    England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 25, 2024 23:05
    When and where will the England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match kick off?

    The England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, June 26, Wednesday at the Cologne Stadium.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE SCORE England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: ENG 0-0 SLO; Match kicks off; Gallagher starts ahead of Alexander-Arnold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 livestreaming info: When, where to watch DEN v SRB
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Slovenia Live, Euro 2024: ENG v SVN Group C match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 third-placed points table LIVE: Which teams can qualify for round of 16 finishing third?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: ENG v SVN Group C talking points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LIVE England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: ENG v SVN Group C talking points
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovenia Live, Euro 2024: ENG v SVN Group C match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Group C LIVE points table: England leads standings; Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia eye knockouts spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 third-placed points table LIVE: Which teams can qualify for round of 16 finishing third?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024: Djokovic in attendance; Major talking points from DEN v SRB
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE SCORE England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: ENG 0-0 SLO; Match kicks off; Gallagher starts ahead of Alexander-Arnold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Denmark vs Serbia, Euro 2024 livestreaming info: When, where to watch DEN v SRB
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Slovenia Live, Euro 2024: ENG v SVN Group C match in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 third-placed points table LIVE: Which teams can qualify for round of 16 finishing third?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: ENG v SVN Group C talking points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment