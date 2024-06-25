LIVE SCORE England vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: ENG 0-0 SLO; Match kicks off; Gallagher starts ahead of Alexander-Arnold

- June 26, 2024 00:365’ ENG 0-0 SLO
Bellingham gives away the ball in the middle of the pitch. Gallagher commits a foul to stop Slovenia from breaking away.
Slovenia takes the freekick quickly and a cross comes in left. It goes over Sesko but is laid off to him by Cerin. Sesko is wide open and heads the ball towards goal but cannot generate enough power as Pickford catches it easily.
- June 26, 2024 00:332' ENG 0-0 SLO
Slovenia is pressing high in these early minutes. Guehi tries to play the ball over the top under pressure and loses possession.
- June 26, 2024 00:31ENG 0-0 SLO | KICK OFF!!
England kicks off the match shooting from right to left. England only needs one point to take the top spot in Group C. Will it get the better of Slovenia? Stay tuned to find out.
- June 26, 2024 00:24Minutes to kick-off
The players are making their way into the Cologne Stadium. Harry Kane leads England while Jan Oblak leads Slovenia.
- June 25, 2024 23:50HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 6
England: 5
Slovenia: 0
Draws: 1
- June 25, 2024 23:41Take a look at the Euro 2024 Group C qualification scenarios
- June 25, 2024 23:33PREVIEW
While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.
England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.
EURO 2024: England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.
- June 25, 2024 23:24Slovenia starting XI
Oblak, Karnicnik, Bijol, Sporar, Elsnik, Janza, Mlakar, Stojanovic, Drkusic, Gnezda Cerin, Sesko
- June 25, 2024 23:23England starting XI
Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Rice, Bellingham, Gallagher, Saka, Foden, Kane
- June 25, 2024 23:19LINEUPS OUT!!
