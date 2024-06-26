LIVE Denmark vs Serbia: Score and updates; Jonas Wind scores but goal not given

Here is live score and updates from the Euro 2024 Group C clash between Denmark and Serbia.
Starting lineups:
Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojberg, Maehle; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund
Serbia: Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Mijailovic, Ilic, Gudelj, Zivkovic; Lukic, Samardzic; Mitrovic
