French Open 2024: Djokovic loses to Machac in Geneva Open ahead of Roland Garros title defence

Reigning French Open champion Djokovic suffered a 4-6, 6-0, 1-6 defeat against World No. 43 Machac in two hours and six minutes.

Published : May 24, 2024 20:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Czechia’s Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semifinals in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Czechia’s Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semifinals in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Czechia’s Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semifinals in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will reach Roland Garros without a title under his belt this season after his shocking loss to Czechia’s Tomas Machac in the semifinals of the Geneva Open on Friday.

Reigning French Open champion Djokovic, looking to reach his first final this year, suffered a 4-6, 6-0, 1-6 defeat against World No. 43 Machac in two hours and six minutes. Machac will play the final on Saturday against two-time Geneva champion Casper Ruud or Flavio Cobolli.

“I have no reaction right now, I just fought for every ball,” Machac said. “When you play against Novak you just hope. You just try to play your best and see what it looks like.”

Djokovic received a medical timeout at the end of the first set. His record in 2024 dropped to 14-6 overall and 0-3 in semifinals, including at the Australian Open against Jannik Sinner.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, looking to win a record-breaking 25th Major title when the main draw begins in Paris next week, takes on local wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round.

