World Para Athletic C’ships 2024: Rinku wins bronze in javelin throw

India’s Rinku won bronze in the men’s javelin throw F46 category at the World Para Athletics Championship on Friday.

Published : May 24, 2024 16:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rinku won bronze in the men’s javelin throw F46 category at the World Para Athletics Championship. 
Rinku won bronze in the men's javelin throw F46 category at the World Para Athletics Championship.  | Photo Credit: Instagram | Rinku
Rinku won bronze in the men’s javelin throw F46 category at the World Para Athletics Championship.  | Photo Credit: Instagram | Rinku

India’s Rinku won bronze in the men’s javelin throw F46 category at the World Para Athletics Championship on Friday.

In his fourth attempt, Rinku managed to throw 62.77m to secure India’s 13th medal and fourth bronze in the tournament.

Cuba’s Guillermo Varona and Dinesh Priyantha of Sri Lanka won gold and silver with throws of 65.16m and 64.59m, respectively.

Currently, India is placed sixth on the medals tally with 13 medals including five gold, four silver and four bronze.

More to follow..

Related Topics

World Para Athletics Championships /

javelin throw

