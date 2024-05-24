India’s Parul Chaudhary will compete in the star-studded 3000m women’s steeplechase event at the Diamond League in Eugene on Saturday.
Parul clocked 9:15.31s at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest to break Lalita Babar’s National Record mark of 9:19.76s set during the Rio Olympics in 2016 while also finishing comfortably under 9:23.00s, the automatic qualification mark for the Paris Olympics.
However, Parul will face a tough line-up at the Eugene Diamond League, with the World Record holder and two-time Diamond League champion Beatrice Chepkoech present, along with fellow compatriots Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jackline Chepkoech and World U20 champion Faith Cherotich.
In January, the Sports Ministry approved Parul’s request for training at the high altitude center at Colorado Springs under coach Scott Simmons.
When and where to watch women’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Eugene Diamond League in India?
Start List
- Sembo Almayew
- Marwa Bouzayani
- Belén Casetta
- Parul Chaudhary
- Peruth Chemutai
- Beatrice Chepkoech
- Jackline Chepkoech
- Faith Cherotich
- Valerie Constien
- Krissy Gear
- Gabrielle Jennings
- Norah Jeruto
- Kaylee Mitchell
- Courtney Wayment
- Winfred Yavi
- Regan Yee
