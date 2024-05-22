Tejas Shirse breaks 110m hurdles National Record, Jyothi Yarraji misses Paris Olympics qualification by a whisker again

Tejas Shirse set a new National Record in men’s 110m hurdles during a World Athletics Continental Tour (Challenger level) meeting in Jyvaskyla, Finland on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Shirse clocked 13.41s to win the final, breaking the previous National Record of 13.48s set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017. Shirse’s record is subject to the usual ratification process.

However, the entry standard in men’s 110m hurdles for Paris Olympics is 13.27s.

In women’s 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji matched her own National Record mark of 12.78s and came first, missing the automatic qualification for the Summer Games by one hundredth of a second.

Animesh Kujur had a new personal best in 100m, finishing second in 10.39s. Amlan Borgohain stood fourth, clocking his Season’s Best timing of 10.54s. The Paris Olympics entry standard for men’s 100m is 10s.

Mohammed Afsal won men’s 800m event in 1:48.91s, much below his Personal Best of 1:46.17s.

Pavana Nagaraj, an 18-year-old long jumper, finished fifth with a best effort of 6.06m.

At Trond Mohn Games, World Athletics Continental Tour (Silver level) event in Bergen, Norway, long jumper Shaili Singh finished second amongst seven athletes with a best effort of 6.12m.