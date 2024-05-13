Federation Cup 2024: Abha smashes Manpreet’s shot put National Record, Animesh records personal best in 200m

Abha Khatua smashed Manpreet Kaur’s two-year-old National mark with a 18.41m and claimed the women’s shot put gold medal in the National Federation athletics meet at the Kalinga Stadium here on Monday.

The 28-year-old Abha, who had missed out on a berth in the Indian team for the Hangzhou Asian Games as she equalled the National record of 18.06m winning silver in the Bangkok Asian championships after the deadline, found her rhythm to throw the iron ball beyond the National mark in her fifth attempt.

Abha, who took to shot put in 2018, shifted from West Bengal to Maharashtra towards the end of 2019 because of her employment and switched from glide to rotation technique in 2022, began with 16.39m and improved it to 17.87m. She fouled two attempts, including a fabulous third throw, before achieving glory.

“In the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru, I did not get the right kind of ball and did 17.56m. Here it was fine. My change in technique has helped me improve. I think I can achieve the Olympic qualifying mark of 18.80m,” said Abha.

Animesh Kujur, representing Odisha, recorded his personal best of 20.62 to emerge as the winner in the men’s 200m. The well-built sprinter hailing from Chhattisgarh went past Nalubothu Shanumaga (20.97) in the last few meters and thwarted a strong challenge to retain his lead until the end.

Animesh Kujur of Odisha after winning the men’s 200m final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

“I am delighted to have achieved my personal best. I used to struggle with my start. I worked on that and knew if I had a good start I could win with a good time. The home environment (of my training base) also helped me,” said 20-year-old Kujur, whose previous best was 20.74 in the National Open meet in Bengaluru in October last.

Unnathi Aiyappa, who bagged an Asian under-20 bronze medal in 100m hurdles, beat local girl Srabani Nanda closer to the finish line to secure the women’s 200m crown with 23.85. This performance helped her qualify for the World under-20 championships.

Nayana James (6.53m) got the better of Shaili Singh (6.34m) to take the women’s long jump gold.

Nithya Ramraj, who had an appendicitis surgery on February 28, clocked 13.14 for the top honour in women’s 100m hurdles.

The results (finals):

Men: 200m: 1. Animesh Kujur (Odi) 20.62, 2. Nalubothu Shanumaga (AP) 20.97, 3. Jay Shah (Mah) 21.31; 800m: 1. Ankesh Chaudhary (HP) 1:50.16, 2. Somnath Chauhan (Har) 1:50.16, 3. Mohammed Afsal P (Ker) 1:50.44; 5,000m: 1. Sawan Barwal (HP) 13:51.01, 2. Harmanjot Singh (MP) 13:51.61, 3. Kiran Matre (Mah) 13:52.62; 110m hurdles: 1. Manav R. (TN) 14.03, 2. Nishanthraja (TN) 14.22, Sachin Binu (Ker) 14.25; Discus: 1. Nirbhay Singh (Har) 55.27m, 2. Gagandeep Singh (Pun) 54.38m, 3. Oinam Alson Singh (Man) 52.03; High jump: 1. Chetan B. (Kar) 2.09m, 2. Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odi) 2.09m, 3. Shaik Mohiddin (AP) 2.05m; Decathlon: 1. Gokul KR (Ker) 6762 points, 2. Kamal Singh (UP) 6685 points, 3. Stalin Joes S. (TN) 6630 points.

Women: 200m: 1. Unnathi Aiyappa (Kar) 23.85, 2. Srabani Nanda (Odi) 23.89, 3. Devyaniba Mahendrasin (Guj) 24.14; 800m: 1. Chanda (Del) 2:02.62, 2. Twinkle (Pun) 2:03.94, 3. Amandeep Kaur (Pun) 2:07.66; 100m hurdles: 1. Nithya Ramraj (TN) 13.14, 2. Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (Odi) 13.40, 3. Moumita Mondal (WB) 13.64m; Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (Mah) 18.41m (NR, Old 18.06, Manpreet Kaur, Chennai, 2022), 2. Kiran Baliyan (UP) 16.54m, 3. Srishti Vig (Del) 15.86m; Long jump: 1. Nayana James (Ker) 6.53m, 2. Shaili Singh (UP) 6.34m, 3. Moumita Mondal (WB) 6.18m.