Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem announces retirement at the end of this season

The 30-year-old, who won the US Open men's singles title in 2020, said that recurring problems due to his wrist injury forced him to arrive at this decision.

Published : May 10, 2024 15:51 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Dominic Thiem, of Austria, returns a shot to Ben Shelton, of the United States during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Aug. 30, 2023, in New York.
FILE - Dominic Thiem, of Austria, returns a shot to Ben Shelton, of the United States during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Aug. 30, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Dominic Thiem, of Austria, returns a shot to Ben Shelton, of the United States during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Aug. 30, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem took to social media to announce that he will retire at the end of this season.

The 30-year-old, who won the US Open men’s singles title in 2020, said that recurring problems due to his wrist injury forced him to arrive at this decision.

“My wrist is not exactly the way it should be. It is not exactly the way how I want it,” said Thiem in a video on social media platform Instagram.

The second reason is my inner feeling. I was thinking about this decision for a very long time. I was thinking very carefully about it. I was thinking about my whole tennis journey, which has been incredible. I’ve had success and won trophies that I had never dreamt of, so the journey was incredible,” Thiem added.

“I am very happy with it (decision) and I am also super excited for everything what is coming next,” he said.

Thiem has won 17 career titles, the most recent being the US Open win in 2020. The Austrian achieved a career-highest ranking of 3 in March 2020.

He is currently ranked 117th.

Thiem reached the final of the Australian Open in 2017 and the French Open final in 2018 and 2019. He has also contested two ATP finals in London that brings together the season’s eight best players.

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

