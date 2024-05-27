SRH’s Nitish Kumar Reddy wins IPL 2024 Emerging Player award

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was awarded the Emerging Player title for the 2024 IPL season in Chennai on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Nitish scored 303 runs at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 142.92, playing a crucial role in propping up the SRH middle order.
The right-handed batter’s best outing with the willow came against Rajasthan Royals, where he scored a 42-ball 76, studded with eight sixes.
Nitish also picked up two wickets with his medium pace bowling to top up his contribution with the bat in the second IPL campaign.
