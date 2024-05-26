MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wins Purple Cap with 24 wickets; Full list of standings

The Punjab Kings pacer took 24 wickets in 14 matches this season at an average of just under 20.

Published : May 26, 2024 23:13 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings bowler Harshal Patel appeals for a wicket against Chennai Super Kings.
Punjab Kings bowler Harshal Patel appeals for a wicket against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy/The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings bowler Harshal Patel appeals for a wicket against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy/The Hindu

Harshal Patel won the IPL 2024 Purple Cap at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The Punjab Kings pacer took 24 wickets in 14 matches this season at an average of just under 20. His economy through the season was 9.73.

The 2024 leading wicket-taker award was the second for Harshal, who had claimed his first prize in 2021 when he claimed 32 scalps in 15 innings.

Here is the final list of the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Harshal Patel PBKS 14 24 9.73 19.87 3/15
Varun Chakravarthy KKR 15 21 8.04 19.14 3/16
Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 20 6.48 16.80 5/21
T. Natarajan SRH 14 19 9.05 24.47 4/19
Harshit Rana KKR 15 19 9.05 20.15 3/24

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

harshal patel /

Punjab Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Sreejesh not starting in goal, first quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders thumps listless Sunrisers Hyderabad to win third title
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wins Purple Cap with 24 wickets; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap with 741 runs; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024 warm up: Full schedule of international friendlies before Lionel Messi and Co. begin title defence
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wins Purple Cap with 24 wickets; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap with 741 runs; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony LIVE: KKR wins by 8 wickets; Full winners list coming up soon
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders thumps listless Sunrisers Hyderabad to win third title
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders registers fastest chase in IPL final in terms of balls to spare against Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Sreejesh not starting in goal, first quarter begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders thumps listless Sunrisers Hyderabad to win third title
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wins Purple Cap with 24 wickets; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap with 741 runs; Full list of standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024 warm up: Full schedule of international friendlies before Lionel Messi and Co. begin title defence
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment