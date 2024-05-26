IPL 2024: Harshal Patel wins Purple Cap with 24 wickets; Full list of standings

Harshal Patel won the IPL 2024 Purple Cap at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The Punjab Kings pacer took 24 wickets in 14 matches this season at an average of just under 20. His economy through the season was 9.73.

The 2024 leading wicket-taker award was the second for Harshal, who had claimed his first prize in 2021 when he claimed 32 scalps in 15 innings.

Here is the final list of the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024: