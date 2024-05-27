MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine to Phil Salt - Top five overseas players in this Indian Premier League season

IPL 2024: Sportstar brings you the top overseas performers from the Indian Premier League season which concluded on Sunday.

Published : May 27, 2024 16:44 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine plays a shot against Sunrisers Hyderabad during Qualifier 1.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine plays a shot against Sunrisers Hyderabad during Qualifier 1. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu.

The Indian Premier League 2024 season drew to a close with Kolkata Knight Riders lifting its third title at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The 74-match tournament saw multiple game-changing performances from overseas players. Sunil Narine led the way, claiming the Most Valuable Player award while big names like Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head also made telling contributions.

Sportstar takes a look at the five best overseas players in IPL 2024:

SUNIL NARINE - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Narine’s all-round show in IPL 2024 was worth its weight in gold for Kolkata Knight Riders and its dash to the title.

The former West Indies international opened the innings for his side and scored 488 runs at an average just under 35 and a whopping strike rate of 180.

He was equally effective with the ball, taking 17 wickets in 14 innings. More than the wickets, what stood out was Narine’s miserly economy rate of 6.69 that helped KKR strangle the oppositions after the PowerPlay.

Such was Narine’s impact through the tournament that West Indies captain Rovman Powell tried convincing him to join the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

PHIL SALT - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Phil Salt plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants.
Phil Salt plays a shot against Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

The England international partnered Narine for the opening wicket and helped KKR to swashbuckling starts in IPL 2024.

With 435 runs to his name this season, Salt averaged nearly 40 in 12 innings and scored at a rate of 182. Salt and Narine combined for 559 runs in 12 innings, which was the third-best this season. The pair had six fifty-plus partnerships this season, the most by any pair.

Salt, however, had his season cut short due to international duty leaving KKR without his services for the playoffs and final.

JAKE FRASER-McGURK - DELHI CAPITALS

Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser McGurk plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capitals batter Jake Fraser McGurk plays a shot against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu

Rarely had the IPL seen explosive hitting in any season before 2024 like it did with Jake Fraser-McGurk.

In just nine innings, Jake scored 330 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 234, the highest for any batter this season. Twice in the season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Jake hit half-centuries in just 15 deliveries.

His exploits in the IPL put him in the reckoning for a spot in Australia’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Heading into the mega auction for next season, Jake is a prospective candidate to replace David Warner in the DC side, and his retention by the franchise would not come as a surprise.

TRAVIS HEAD - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Travis Head in action against Mumbai Indians.
Travis Head in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

His performances in the playoffs and final may have been underwhelming but Travis Head’s impact on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting will be brought up when looking back on the season.

With 567 runs in 15 innings, Head finished as the fourth-highest run-getter of IPL 2024. His strike rate of 191.55 was one of the highest.

Riding on his and Abhishek Sharma’s firepower, Sunrisers broke the record for the highest team total in IPL twice this season.

NICHOLAS POORAN - LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against Delhi Capitals.
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Nicholas Pooran was a silver lining for Lucknow in an otherwise underwhelming season.

The West Indies batter held the middle order in place and provided much-needed impetus to a lineup that struggled to get going from the outset.

In 14 innings, Pooran scored 499 runs at an average of 62.37 and a strike rate of 178. He hit three fifties during the competition.

