MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League final: Reaching a final is always a success, Ancelotti says

Carlo Ancelotti believes his players have the experience to cope with the emotions as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

Published : May 27, 2024 16:28 IST , Madrid - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the press conference ahead of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the press conference ahead of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the press conference ahead of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The best advice Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti can give his players as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final is to enjoy the moment, he said on Monday.

Heading into his eighth Champions League final, his sixth as a manager and third with Real who are bidding for a record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years, the 64-year-old Ancelotti believes his players have the experience to cope with the emotions.

“It is a week to enjoy. The challenge, the opponent... We’re going to enjoy it until Friday. Reaching a final is always a success,” the Italian told a news conference on Monday.

“We have a lot of confidence. As for being favourites, we don’t think about that. We have to play against a team that has done very well in eliminating PSG... Atletico Madrid. They have shown commitment and attitude.”

Known for his calmness and tactical acumen, Ancelotti is one of the most successful coaches in the world, the first manager to win titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid’s Tchouameni to miss Champions League final due to injury, says Ancelotti

When he was lured back to Madrid for a second spell in 2021 following the departure of Zinedine Zidane, he knew his only mission was to increase Real’s trophy haul.

Having won the Champions League twice as AC Milan manager and with Real in 2014, the Spaniards’ ‘Decima’ (10th) European crown, before being sacked 12 months later, Ancelotti led the Spanish giants to their 14th title in 2022.

Real Madrid knocked out Chelsea, Paris St. Germain and Manchester City to reach the final in Paris where it beat Liverpool 1-0.

After securing the LaLiga title with four games to spare, Ancelotti has been able to rest players.

“The build-up to the big game is always the same, the excitement to be a protagonist in the most important match of the season,” Ancelotti said.

“This is my ninth final if I count those as a player. The three as a player and the sixth as a coach. It’s always the same week: happiness and then worry. The fear will come, but before it does, I’m going to enjoy it.

ALSO READ | Ancelotti anticipates Real’s best form for Champions League final

“The cold sweat comes on Saturday afternoon. It’s quite normal, it comes every match and I have experience. I have a lot of confidence in my team. They are in Champions League mode.”

Ancelotti kept his cards close to his chest over who will be Real’s goalkeeper at Wembley.

Thibaut Courtois has started four games since returning from a serious knee injury but Andriy Lunin was Real’s hero when they beat Manchester City on penalties to reach the semis.

“Both deserve to play in the final. Lunin has done spectacularly and Courtois, we all know the quality he has,” Ancelotti said.

Related Topics

Champions League /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Real Madrid /

Borussia Dortmund

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League final: Reaching a final is always a success, Ancelotti says
    Reuters
  2. EURO 2024: Spain announces provisional squad, Morata, Yamal included
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA, UEFA ‘abused their dominant position’ regarding Super League: Spain court
    AFP
  4. Boxing World Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro defeats Naamun Monkhor to enter pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic champion Jacobs hopes to fly the flag for Italy in four years’ time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Champions League final: Reaching a final is always a success, Ancelotti says
    Reuters
  2. FIFA, UEFA ‘abused their dominant position’ regarding Super League: Spain court
    AFP
  3. EURO 2024: Spain announces provisional squad, Morata, Yamal included
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF announces 23-member India women’s team for two friendlies against Uzbekistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Xavi wins his last game as Barcelona coach in final round against Sevilla
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League final: Reaching a final is always a success, Ancelotti says
    Reuters
  2. EURO 2024: Spain announces provisional squad, Morata, Yamal included
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA, UEFA ‘abused their dominant position’ regarding Super League: Spain court
    AFP
  4. Boxing World Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro defeats Naamun Monkhor to enter pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic champion Jacobs hopes to fly the flag for Italy in four years’ time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment