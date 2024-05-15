MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ancelotti anticipates Real’s best form for Champions League final

Real, which has already clinched its 36th La Liga title and reached the Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich, is in top form according to Ancelotti, who wants to make the most of its remaining games.

Published : May 15, 2024 08:23 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is already thinking about the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, saying Tuesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Alaves in LaLiga was a warm-up for Wembley.

Real, which has already clinched its 36th La Liga title and reached the Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich, is in top form according to Ancelotti, who wants to make the most of its remaining games.

“These games are important to maintain the rhythm, the good dynamics, the motivation and the good play. There are two weeks left. Now we’ll rest for a few days and next week we’ll do some physical work. In the second week we will do tactical work,” the coach told a news conference.

“For me as a coach, it’s the best season. The team has been fantastic, we deservedly won LaLiga. We’re on a cloud, but we have to keep going because we haven’t played the most important game yet.”

Real, unbeaten in all competitions since January, have 93 points from 36 games in the Spanish top flight, something Ancelotti put down to the team’s young talent.

ALSO READ | Vinicius double helps Real to 5-0 win over Alaves

“This team has a lot of talent. Very young people with a lot of quality. It has the opportunity to mark an era in the future, given the value of the youngsters we have.”

The coach also spoke about the future of Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, who returned to his national side after a three-year break and will be out of contract with Real at the end of the season.

“At the moment, we are not worried about what he is going to do, neither am I, nor the club, nor Toni. Until June 1, this is a secondary issue. We are now thinking about winning the Champions League,”

“The Ballon d’Or for Kroos? Well, anything can happen. If he wins the Champions League and the Euro. I think he can do a double. Germany can win with Kroos,” he added. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Champions League /

Real Madrid /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Borussia Dortmund /

La Liga /

Bayern Munich /

Toni Kroos /

Germany /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ancelotti anticipates Real’s best form for Champions League final
    Reuters
  2. FIFA meets with women’s football decisions, anti-racism pledge and retreat from key reforms on agenda
    AP
  3. RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary squad for Euro 2024: Injured Liverpool star Szoboszlai named captain as Rossi names squad
    Reuters
  5. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Ancelotti anticipates Real’s best form for Champions League final
    Reuters
  2. Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund to be refereed by Slavko Vincic of Slovenia
    AP
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Tchouameni ‘not ruled out’ for final - Madrid coach Ancelotti
    AFP
  4. Which clubs will take the extra spots in UEFA Champions League next season?
    Reuters
  5. Champions League: Real Madrid’s Tchouameni facing fitness battle for final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ancelotti anticipates Real’s best form for Champions League final
    Reuters
  2. FIFA meets with women’s football decisions, anti-racism pledge and retreat from key reforms on agenda
    AP
  3. RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary squad for Euro 2024: Injured Liverpool star Szoboszlai named captain as Rossi names squad
    Reuters
  5. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment