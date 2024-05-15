Hungary squad for Euro 2024: Injured Liverpool star Szoboszlai named captain as Rossi names squad

Hungary will be hoping its captain Dominik Szoboszlai is fully fit and firing as he was named in the squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday by manager Marco Rossi, having missed the previous tournament through injury.

Szoboszlai and Barnabas Varga were the team’s four-goal joint leading scorers as they soared through qualifying to reach its third successive Euros, having missed out since 1972 previously.

The 23-year-old Szoboszlai has made a fine start to his first season at English side Liverpool but has struggled for form since returning from injury earlier this year. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is also named in the squad.

Rossi is taking a chance in his 26-man squad on veteran defenders Attila Fiola and Adam Lang as both have suffered injuries recently.

However, the Italian manager has opted for experience as his team look to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2016.

