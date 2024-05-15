MagazineBuy Print

Hungary squad for Euro 2024: Injured Liverpool star Szoboszlai named captain as Rossi names squad

Szoboszlai and Barnabas Varga were the team's four-goal joint leading scorers as they soared through qualifying to reach its third successive Euros, having missed out since 1972 previously.

Published : May 15, 2024 07:40 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after a match.
FILE PHOTO: Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hungary will be hoping its captain Dominik Szoboszlai is fully fit and firing as he was named in the squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday by manager Marco Rossi, having missed the previous tournament through injury.

Szoboszlai and Barnabas Varga were the team’s four-goal joint leading scorers as they soared through qualifying to reach its third successive Euros, having missed out since 1972 previously.

The 23-year-old Szoboszlai has made a fine start to his first season at English side Liverpool but has struggled for form since returning from injury earlier this year. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi is also named in the squad.

Rossi is taking a chance in his 26-man squad on veteran defenders Attila Fiola and Adam Lang as both have suffered injuries recently.

However, the Italian manager has opted for experience as his team look to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2016.

ALSO READ | Brazil squad for Copa America 2024: Vinicius leads attack without Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison excluded

Hungary squad
Goalkeepers: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros), Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig), Peter Szappanos (Paks)
Defenders: Botond Balogh (Parma), Endre Botka (Ferencvaros), Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC), Attila Fiola (Fehervar), Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia), Willi Orban (RB Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg)
Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla (Servette), Mihaly Kata (MTK), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Adam Nagy (Spezia Calcio), Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia), Loic Nego (Le Havre), Andras Schafer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (Sunderland)
Forwards: Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai), Kevin Csoboth (Ujpest), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros).

